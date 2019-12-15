|
Joyce A. Barta
Joyce A. Barta, age 83 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Ronald and Ann (Jackson) Seppeler. Joyce was a graduate of Waite High School. She was employed with Hunt Wesson Foods as a secretary for many years. Joyce enjoyed playing the piano and was a great pie maker. She loved going to Evans Lake in the Irish Hills with her family where they would spend hours pulling water skiers and fishing. Her greatest love was her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise (Dirk) Fenimore, Scott (Sandy) Barta and Pete (Michelle) Barta; brother, Ray (Erna) Seppeler. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Richard "Dick"; son, Michael Barta; granddaughter, Katherine Fenimore; and sister, Nancy.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in Joyce's memory may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the , 2500 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019