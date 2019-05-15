Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Dale


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. Dale Obituary
Joyce A. Dale

Joyce A. Dale, age 69 of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Ebied Hospice Residence in Sylvania. She was born July 19, 1949 to John A and Jane P. (Seawater) Dale, Sr. in Toledo. Joyce worked for the Toledo Area Council and subsequently, the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America, retiring as office manager, touching the lives of many over the course of her 47 year career. Away from work, she enjoyed reading, visiting Clark Lake and spending time with each of her five nephews during the "Spoil Me Weeks" that they will long remember.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her brothers, John (Linda) Dale, Jr., and Jim (Jill) Dale; and nephews, Andy, Jeff, Matt, Chad, and Kent. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will take place Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Chris Brundage officiating in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo (419) 475-5055. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be directed to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or to the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now