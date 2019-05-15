Joyce A. Dale



Joyce A. Dale, age 69 of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Ebied Hospice Residence in Sylvania. She was born July 19, 1949 to John A and Jane P. (Seawater) Dale, Sr. in Toledo. Joyce worked for the Toledo Area Council and subsequently, the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America, retiring as office manager, touching the lives of many over the course of her 47 year career. Away from work, she enjoyed reading, visiting Clark Lake and spending time with each of her five nephews during the "Spoil Me Weeks" that they will long remember.



Joyce will be greatly missed by her brothers, John (Linda) Dale, Jr., and Jim (Jill) Dale; and nephews, Andy, Jeff, Matt, Chad, and Kent. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will take place Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Chris Brundage officiating in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo (419) 475-5055. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be directed to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or to the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



urbanskifuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019