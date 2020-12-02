Joyce A. DavisJoyce A. Davis, 87, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Gardens of St. Francis, Oregon. Joyce was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 24, 1933, to Henry I. and Della A. (McCray) Miranda. After graduating from high school Joyce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving her country during the Korean War. After returning home from serving Joyce married and started her family.Joyce was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching Murder Mysteries on TV; but God and family were everything to her.Surviving are her children, Donald D. (Patti) Dickey, Craig (Karen Sue Horvath) Allen, Tracy D. (Teri) Davis, Tammie L. (Wayne) Tintera, Dawn E. Davis; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lila James. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Davis; son, William Davis.Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Joyce's memory are asked to consider the U.S. Veteran's General Fund.