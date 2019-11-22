Home

Joyce A. Hightower

Joyce A. Hightower Obituary
Joyce A. Hightower

Joyce A. Hightower trasitioned from this life in her home on November 9, 2019, at the age of 62 after a lengthy illness. Joyce was always the life of the party, and was also a great cook, "chicken wings & peppers".

She is survived by her mother, Otivia Livingston; son, Terrence (Trecie); loving and dedicated daughter, Danielle Livingston and youngest daughter, Ora Lee; sister, Debra Nelson; brother, Leroy Hardy Jr.; 12 grandchildren and host of nephews, family and friends.

Honoring her wishes, services were private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019
