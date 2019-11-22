|
Joyce A. Hightower
Joyce A. Hightower trasitioned from this life in her home on November 9, 2019, at the age of 62 after a lengthy illness. Joyce was always the life of the party, and was also a great cook, "chicken wings & peppers".
She is survived by her mother, Otivia Livingston; son, Terrence (Trecie); loving and dedicated daughter, Danielle Livingston and youngest daughter, Ora Lee; sister, Debra Nelson; brother, Leroy Hardy Jr.; 12 grandchildren and host of nephews, family and friends.
Honoring her wishes, services were private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019