Joyce Adelia (Emenegger) Huhn was born in Toledo, Ohio, December 19, 1926 to William and Jenny Emenegger. Joyce was an only child but was very close to her cousin Sue Leistner. Joyce attended Raymer Elementary and Waite High School in Toledo.







Joyce married Lawrence C. Huhn on August 19, 1944 at Camp Polk, Louisiana. Lawrence was deployed shortly after the wedding to the serve with the U.S. Army in the 8th Armored Division in Europe.







After the war, Joyce and Lawrence settled on the west side of Toledo and built a home on Woodmont Road. Joyce and Lawrence became the parents of four children: William, Larry, David, and Lisa.







Joyce loved taking care of her family, playing cards, reading, knitting and golfing. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Flower Hospital Auxiliary. As the children grew older, Joyce took a position in the Kitchen Shop at Jacobson's Department Store in Toledo.







Following the death of Lawrence, Joyce moved to Sylvania, Ohio to be closer to Lisa and David and her grandchildren. In Joyce's final years, she resided at Sunset Village in Sylvania.







Joyce will be missed by sons Larry (Kathleen), David (Donna) Huhn, daughter Lisa (Drew) Selmek and grandchildren: Jordan, Chad and Lauren Selmek; Nicole and Samantha Huhn.







There will be a private graveside service at a future date. Any donations can be made in Joyce's name to: The Cherry Street Mission or Mobile Meals of Toledo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



