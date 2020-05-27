Joyce A. Sears Rader
1940 - 2020
Joyce A. Sears Rader

Joyce A. Sears Rader, 80, of Lindsey, OH passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born January 28, 1940 in Fremont, the daughter of Merle and Leona (Lance) Clymer. She attended Fremont Ross High School.

Joyce married Robert S. Sears in Auburn, IN on August 5, 1957 and they were married for twenty-five years and he preceded her in death. She married Herbert J. Rader on September 21, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV and he survives.

Joyce worked at S.E. Heyman for eleven years. She then worked at Good Year/Motor Wheel Corp. in Luckey, OH for thirty-two years where she retired. Joyce enjoyed being a mother. She loved her dogs, Pepper, Cocoa, Buster and numerous cats.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Herbert J. Rader, Lindsey, OH; children, Robert J. (Kellie) Sears, Bonnie (Brian Minich) Sears both of Fremont, OH, Tina (William) Busdiecker, Woodville, OH; granddaughter, Tera Sears; great grandchildren, Massilon, Maxim and Adrienne; special friend, Sandy Fish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert S. Sears and five siblings.

Private graveside services will be held at Harris Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH.

Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH 43420.


Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Bonnie and Brian, I am so sorry to learn of Joyce's passing. I always enjoyed talking with her, she is such a nice lady and so very proud of her children.Prayers to you and your family.Melanie Mischler
Melanie Mischler
May 26, 2020
Bonnie sorry for your loss from trisha mcgrady
Trisha Hatfield
