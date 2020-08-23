Joyce Ann Fels BrondesJoyce Ann Fels Brondes, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Toledo, OH on July 27, 1937, to Donald and Luella (Benore) Fels. Joyce was devoted to her Catholic faith. She attended St. Anthony's church, Temperance MI, and was a current parishioner of Saint Rose, Perrysburg, OH. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1954, was a member of The Sorosis Sorority, a realtor with The Danberry Company, First Lady of North Cape Yacht Club, and a Glass City Marathon competitor in 1979.Joyce was well known as an impeccable hostess. Her creativity for costumed events, pig roasts, toga parties, luau's, and themed dinners, was unsurpassed. She enjoyed martinis with olives, relished time spent with friends and cherished her loyal canine fav pet, Picasso, the Havanese. She was an avid golfer at The Ocean Reef Club and Belmont Country Club, skied at Boyne Mountain, loved traveling to world-wide destinations, Africa, France, Greece, Italy, and Austria. In her earlier years, she sailed out of North Cape Yacht Club, and later, boating, and deep-sea fishing in the Bahama's. Joyce was an inspiration to many and often entertained those in her presence, rarely letting fun fall by the wayside.Her children and grandchildren were her greatest enjoyment. Whether it was a trip to NYC for the Macy's Day Parade with a view from the window of The Trump Tower, a day of snorkeling to find Jesus on the reef, Lucy and the Easter parade, biking and beaches on Maui, the Disney Sea Cruise, or taking in the sunsets of Boyne City Michigan aboard the pontoon boat. They were moments in her life, lived and loved.It should be no surprise to anyone who knew her that she fought hard for her last breath. Despite her laughter and congeniality, Joyce was independent and confident, which allowed her to live her life on her terms. She became a great and reliable friend to those who shared this earth with her.Joyce married James Fisher in 1959, the father of her three children. They spent many years snowmobiling and skiing in northern Michigan and sailing out of North Cape Yacht Club. One of their most memorable trips was skiing the Alps in Austria.In 1990, Joyce married her dearest companion Ernest Zammit. They resided at the Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo Florida where they made lasting memories and life-long friends. They spent many delightful and amusing moments together, sharing with family their infectious love for each other.Fate would bless her again in 2010, when she and Phil Brondes, Sr. were happily wed in Key Largo, Florida. They enjoyed many wonderful years of boating, golf, and deep-sea fishing. She was blessed beyond words to share her life with Phil Sr., a gentleman, kind spirit and devoted husband.Joyce is survived by her husband, Phil Brondes Sr.; sisters, Darryl Briscoe, Sharon Crystal; son, Steven Fisher (Lenka); daughters, Tracy Sallah (Tom Schlachter) and Julie Fisher (Michael Brady); step-son, Phil Brondes, Jr. (Michelle); friend and confidant, Lisa Brondes and former husband, James Fisher. She is survived by her grandchildren, Anthony and Stephanie Grace Sallah, Sean, Jake and Ryan Riley and Livia Fisher; great-grandchildren, Grant, Charlie, Max, Josephine, and Mara Rose. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Luella; father, Donald; brother, Jerry; sister, Marlene; and husband, Ernest Zammit.The family wishes to thank her friends and caregivers, Beth Dunlap, and Barb Katakis. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for your kindness and guidance for end of life care.Friends are invited to visit from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Monday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43613. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St. Anthony Road, Temperance, MI 48182. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in her name to The Catholic Charites Diocese of Toledo. Condolences for Joyce's family may be expressed online at