Joyce Ann Holub
Joyce Ann Holub, age 76, formerly of Toledo passed away with her two sons by her side on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Peachtree Corners, GA after a long and courageous battle with COPD. She was born on October 19, 1943 in Toledo; daughter of Armond Klingaman. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy (1962), and on February 27, 1965 married her adoring husband, Roger.
Joyce was an avid card player, enjoyed arts and crafts, and home decorating. During the holidays she was known for her Christmas cookie cutouts and frozen vodka slush. Joyce was also a ball of fire and her family loved her for it. More than anything, she loved her family and dedicated her life to them.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger; and her four-legged friend, Rocket. Joyce is survived by her sons, Jeff (Wendy), Troy (Sandy) and four grandchildren, Gabrielle (Gaby), Jacob, Chase and Emma.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agape Hospice Care, Village Park at Peachtree Corners Senior Living, and Pam Finch.
Joyce donated her body to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Per her wishes, all services will be private. Memorials may take the form the way Joyce would have wanted; eat a few doughnuts, laugh a lot, and enjoy some time with your family.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019