Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Holub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Holub


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ann Holub Obituary
Joyce Ann Holub

Joyce Ann Holub, age 76, formerly of Toledo passed away with her two sons by her side on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Peachtree Corners, GA after a long and courageous battle with COPD. She was born on October 19, 1943 in Toledo; daughter of Armond Klingaman. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy (1962), and on February 27, 1965 married her adoring husband, Roger.

Joyce was an avid card player, enjoyed arts and crafts, and home decorating. During the holidays she was known for her Christmas cookie cutouts and frozen vodka slush. Joyce was also a ball of fire and her family loved her for it. More than anything, she loved her family and dedicated her life to them.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger; and her four-legged friend, Rocket. Joyce is survived by her sons, Jeff (Wendy), Troy (Sandy) and four grandchildren, Gabrielle (Gaby), Jacob, Chase and Emma.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agape Hospice Care, Village Park at Peachtree Corners Senior Living, and Pam Finch.

Joyce donated her body to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Per her wishes, all services will be private. Memorials may take the form the way Joyce would have wanted; eat a few doughnuts, laugh a lot, and enjoy some time with your family.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -