Joyce Ann Lewis
(Joyce) Ann Lewis, 80, of Genoa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at SKLD, Perrysburg. She was born June 21, 1940, in Buchanan, Georgia, to Stanley and Myrtle (Parrott) Potridge.
Ann always enjoyed gardening and was often busy with home projects. She never met a wall that didn't need a new color. Ann also loved reading, often leaving the library with 10 books at a time—the more suspenseful, the better. Most of all, Ann loved the time she spent with her family, enjoying competitive card games, family cookouts, movies and music. Her favorite singer was Waylon Jennings, and her favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art."
Ann is survived by her children, Jacey (Dennis) Parks of Genoa, Donna (Mike) McGowan of Toledo, Julie (Barry) Sells of Toledo and Willis Aaron McClain of Woodville; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Alan (Lori) Potridge. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Schaab; infant sisters, Donna and Bobbie Gail; brother, Jerry Potridge; and sister, Ginger Depew
Private Burial will take place 11a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Clay Township Cemetery. Those wishing to express their sympathy to the family can leave an online condolence at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family requests any gifts to be a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.