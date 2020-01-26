|
|
Joyce Ann McVicker
Joyce Ann McVicker, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on December 31, 1945, in Chicago, IL, to John R. and Bernadine (Nohren) Hudson. Joyce was a true animal lover, had a kind heart for the neighborhood squirrels, was an avid reader and mostly lived a private, humble life. For over 23 years she was a docent and guide at Wildwood Manor House where she thoroughly enjoyed visitors and the work. Before her husband of 46 years passed, George "Grump" McVicker, she took great pride in caring for him.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George and brother, Don Hudson. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Pam Wawrzyniak, Sandy Young and Carol (Chris) Gaffney; brother-in-law, Doug (Cindy) McVicker; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Joyce's request there will be no services, her family will have a Celebration of George and Joyce's Lives in the summer.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
To leave a special message for Joyce's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020