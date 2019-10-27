|
Joyce H. Behner
Joyce Hause Behner passed away peacefully in her own home on October 25, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the widow of Dr. Harvey Behner; they were married for 54 years.
Joyce graduated from Libby High School in 1945 and she was a member of the reunion committee. She attended Bowling Green University for 2 1/2 years and was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She transferred to The University of Toledo where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education degree in 1949.
Joyce was one of the founders of Mobil Meals of Toledo, she delivered the very first meal and she volunteered and delivered meals for more than 25 years.
Joyce is survived by her son, Robert (Pamela); 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the service will begin at 1 p. m. Burial will be private. She has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mobil Meals of Toledo, 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604, mobilmeals.org. On-line condolences may be left at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019