Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Behner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce C. Behner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce C. Behner Obituary
Joyce H. Behner

Joyce Hause Behner passed away peacefully in her own home on October 25, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the widow of Dr. Harvey Behner; they were married for 54 years.

Joyce graduated from Libby High School in 1945 and she was a member of the reunion committee. She attended Bowling Green University for 2 1/2 years and was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She transferred to The University of Toledo where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education degree in 1949.

Joyce was one of the founders of Mobil Meals of Toledo, she delivered the very first meal and she volunteered and delivered meals for more than 25 years.

Joyce is survived by her son, Robert (Pamela); 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the service will begin at 1 p. m. Burial will be private. She has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mobil Meals of Toledo, 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604, mobilmeals.org. On-line condolences may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now