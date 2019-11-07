Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Joyce C. (Jeska) Dudley


1938 - 2019
Joyce C. (Jeska) Dudley Obituary
Joyce C. (Jeska) Dudley

Joyce C. (Jeska) Dudley, 80, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born December 22, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Charles H. and Doris F. (Bostdorf) Jeska. Joyce married William T. Dudley on October 29, 1960 and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2017.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Margo (Timothy) Jerome and Jennifer (Wayne) Kauffmann; grandchildren, David Jerome, Rachel Jerome, Meghan Kauffmann, Alexander Kauffmann and Zachary Kauffmann; siblings, Lauretta Miller, Charles Jeska and Shirley (Glenn) Cousino and many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Dorothy Armbruster and Joan Smith.

Friends will be received Monday, November 11, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133) Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
