|
|
Joyce Cedella Herman
Joyce Cedella Herman, 75, of Galax, Virginia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at home with her family in Blythewood, South Carolina. She was born August 4, 1943 to the late Seaton Ray and Irma Lee Spencer. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by brother, William Ray Spencer, and sisters Alice and Ellen Klein. Survivors include, daughter Desdemona Franklin (Bryan) of Blythewood, South Carolina and son Charles Herman (Brooke) of Savannah, Georgia; and grandchildren, Brittany Sagardia (Jesús), Ryan, Elise, Kaylyn, Jordan, Sammy, Gabi, and Bryson.
Ggraveside Service were held at the Crab Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, in Ennice, NC. Memorials may be made in Joyce's honor by sending donations to Dusty Franklin at 206 Maple Ridge Rd Blythewood, SC 29016 to continue Joyce's card ministry to cancer patients. Online condolences may be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019