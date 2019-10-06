|
Joyce Claire Lockford
Joyce Claire Lockford, born July 29th, 1927, in Washington DC, died October 2nd, 2019 at home in Toledo, Ohio.
Educator, lover of literature, opera, art, history, and animals, world traveler, devoted friend and above all stellar Mom, she is now traveling the universe, correcting the Creator's grammar.
In her later years, she would say that she never planned the life she had, she just "went with the flow." This halcyon view doesn't gel with her daughters, who recall her as a respected, fierce, and fiery force. Having spent 33 years as a college English teacher in Bakersfield California, her former students would ask us, "Wow, what's it like to have Mrs. Lockford for a mom?" Their voices evincing respect and terror for the towering figure this 5-foot-nothing woman evoked. In her prime, she crowned her tiny frame with a sweep of hair (to make her look taller) and perched herself on platform shoes (to make her look taller). She regularly commented that the world was not built to accommodate short women. Innocent theatre goers seeing this diminutive woman making her way to the seat in front of them and therefore expecting an unhindered view of the stage, would audibly sigh as she whipped into her seat the 8-inch cushion she routinely transported to the theatre. If the world would not accommodate her and provide an equitable solution, she would make damn sure she did. Far from going with the flow, she constructed her life in every respect.
She was the second daughter of Janvier DeLoPatto, he of the "Marvelous Lockfords," a vaudeville adagio dance team that thrilled audiences in the 1920s and 30s, and Ruth Hansen, who as a Washington DC teenager ran away to Broadway to be chorus girl before she married. As a child, Joyce travelled with the family business through the vaudeville circuits in a great new invention, the automobile. Crammed with parents, various dancers, props and costumes, her place in the vehicle was a hammock strung between the seats. She even did a turn as "Little Miss Joyce Lockford," an entre-act complete with bleached blond curls and a 5-year old's rendition of "The Good Ship Lollypop."
The demise of three marriages found her raising two daughters on a single income with no safety net following her parents' deaths. The wanderlust cultivated in her youth fueled a life spent traveling widely. Her legendary frugality and lifelong curiosity ensured that she saw almost the entire world. At the age of 39 she took her daughters on a 15-month trip through Europe on a budget of $20 a day, a sum that covered hotel, food, gas for the car, and sightseeing fees. We will refrain from commenting on the quality of those hotels.
In 1993 she retired to Los Angeles and actively pursued the city's cultural life, making great friends, and traveling. In 2011, after sustained pressure from her daughter to relocate, she bought a home in Toledo's Old West End, a neighborhood she adored. She relished showing people the Victorian home she renovated. The warmth and embrace of the neighbors as she made a new home here were a comfort in her final years.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; sister, Gloria and niece, Nancy Gardner. Survivors include nieces, Linda Davis and Kathy Rondell; her devoted caregiver, Kim Conrad (Bob); her cocktail and holiday buddies, David Bingham and Wayne North; our unofficially adoptive brothers and sister, Robert (Margaret), Dick Frankeberger and Karen (Dan) Rexwinkel. Their mother, Marlin, preceded ours in death and we expect they are having coffee and a much-needed chat in the Creator's kitchen. We are comforted to think her beloved pets are with her too, especially Scampi, the spare-parts dog, and Annabelle, her annoying but adoring Yorkie.
She leaves behind her daughters, Susanne and Lesa Lockford, who cannot begin to fathom the depth of the loss of their mother, and whom she loved with every fiber of her being.
Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to do so by toasting her with a dry martini or by contributing to an animal rescue charity, as she was devoted to animal welfare. A celebration of life will occur next spring, her favorite season.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019