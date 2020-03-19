|
|
Joyce E. Mason
May 16, 1930 - March 15, 2020
Joyce Ellen Mason, age 89, of Monroe (formerly of Toledo), passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born May 16, 1930, in Rives Junction, MI. Joyce was the only child of Francis and Beryl (Andrews) Noble. She went to Whitmer High School in Toledo, OH, graduating in the class of 1948. After high school, she attended Saint Vincent's School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Joyce worked over 25 years as a Surgical Nurse at Saint Vincent's Hospital and retired in 1990.
Joyce met the love of her life, David T. Mason. They got married on October 24, 1959, in Toledo, OH. They raised their family and spent over 55 wonderful years together before Davids passing in 2014.
In Joyce's free time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and donating them to nursing homes, working on crossword puzzles, gardening in her flower beds, and writing many of her own poems. She was a huge animal lover and even called her kids pets her grand puppy or kittens. Joyce however had a special fondness for her own loving dog companion, Addie.
Most importantly, Joyce absolutely loved being with her family. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and spending quality time with them. Joyce was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of David F. (Judy) Mason and Andrea (Brian) Bachli. Loving grandmother of Ian (Ashley Best) Bachli, Brandon (Kimberly Dowell and her daughter: Aliyah Dowell) Bachli, Rebecca (Kiefer Boss) Mason, and Ryan Mason. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, David T. Mason and her parents, Francis and Beryl Noble.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 9:30 AM-1:00 PM. A funeral service will take place following visiting at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Officiating is Rev. Larry Detruf. Burial will follow immediately after services to Roselawn Memorial Park.
In honor of Joyce, memorial donations have been suggested to the Saint Vincent's School of Nursing Alumni of Distinction Award.
Online condolences to the family may be made through
ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020