Joyce Elaine Moore



Joyce Elaine Moore, 87, of Northwood, OH went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born May 19, 1932 in Reno Beach, OH to Roger and Loretta (Henninger) Van Hoose. Joyce graduated from Clay High School in 1950. She retired from 1st National Bank in the investment department after 30 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening, cooking, working puzzles and traveling across the country. She also adored her dogs and cats, and loved cheering on her Cleveland Indians.



Surviving are her step-children, Glenn (Lori) Jr., Ora Dippman; cousins, Robert Terry, Ron (Diane) Terry, James (Laure) Terry, Caroline Piepkow, Don (Pat) Koch, Shirley and Carol Henninger; and good friends, Darrell Parmer and Marlene Deuschle. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Lesley Romstadt and Glenn Moore.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1-7 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Allen Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Joyce's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg for their loving care.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019