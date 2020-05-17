Joyce Elaine Powell
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Joyce Elaine Powell, 87, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at UTMC after a brief illness. Joyce was born on August 17, 1932 in Marion, Indiana to Barbour and Ethel (Hopkins) Saunders. Joyce was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business, and served nearly 40 years as Purchasing Manager for Container Graphics Corporation, Toledo. Joyce was a sister of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, Past-President of Parents Helping Parents - Toledo, and a member of the Toledo Zion United Methodist Church.
Joyce loved family, church, music, art, flowers, designing, and animals. She was known for her quick wit, her strength, and her compassion for people and animals. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Saunders; sister, Joan Frye; and niece, Pamela Frye. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Brian Powell, George (Linda) Powell; daughter, Ann (Rick) Heintzelman; grandsons, Dustin, Stuart (Brandi Brinson), and Nicholas Powell; as well as her much-loved nieces and nephews.
Due to cautions regarding the pandemic, there will be a private service at the IOOF Cemetery in Marion, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials sent to Toledo Zion United Methodist Church. Arrangements made by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home. Please view and sign Joyce's condolence page at BerstickerScottFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.