(News story) Joyce H. Behner, one of the founders of Mobile Meals of Toledo who delivered food to the homebound as a volunteer for decades, died Friday at her Sylvania home. She was 92.
Now a well-established "Meals on Wheels" program, Mobile Meals started as a small project, and Mrs. Behner was there from the inception.
The Woman's Auxiliary to the Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County started Mobile Meals in December, 1967, and Mrs. Behner was a member of the organization. The group began by delivering meals prepared at St. Luke's Hospital to those who had been released from the hospital but could not cook for themselves.
"Over the years, this nice little project that [they] put together, they had the wonderful foresight that this would be an ongoing need," said Mary Arquette, former executive director and board chair of Mobile Meals.
Meals were first delivered in the Old West End neighborhood; the first delivery was partly a press event to raise awareness about the new program, and Mrs. Behner was part of that first delivery.
At first, food was prepared for 24 patients. It's expanded to hundreds of daily deliveries.
The program would have folded if it was based on paid staff, Ms. Arquette said, so volunteers were vital. Mrs. Behner stayed with Mobile Meals for more than 25 years, volunteering regularly.
She'd be on the road, even in blizzards, ensuring that food was being delivered to those in need.
"God love those Auxiliary ladies that they were there to deliver meals," Ms. Arquette said. "They were tough. The weather was no barrier for them. They kept seeing a need and they were always there."
Her son, Robert Behner, said his mother was a Depression-era child, and that could have helped develop her desire to volunteer. She never did it for her own benefit, he said; she just loved giving back.
"They were able to help, and she was just a good-hearted person," he said. "That was just the kind of person that she was."
Born Joyce Hause on April 17, 1927, Mrs. Behner was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School, and served on the reunion committee.
After two-and-a-half years at Bowling Green State University, she transferred to the University of Toledo, where she completed a bachelor of science in education in 1949.
She was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority.
Her husband, Dr. Harvey G. Behner, to whom she was married 54 years, died Aug. 2, 2002. He was a longtime dentist in Toledo, and was the first president of the Toledo chapter of the American Society of Dentistry for Children.
Surviving Mrs. Behner are her son, Robert, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Reeb Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
The family requests tributes to Mobile Meals of Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 28, 2019