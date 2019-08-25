|
Joyce I. (Burke) Szpila
Alvin A. Szpila
Alvin A. Szpila born February 3, 1923, passed away June 10, 2016, and his wife of 69 years Joyce I. (Burke) Szpila born January 6, 1926, passed away February 3, 2019.
Alvin was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Marcin Szpila and Aniela (Cuzpich) Szpila. Joyce was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Frank Burke and Effie (Shively) Burke. They were married on June 14, 1947. They both attended Woodward High but never met at school. Alvin graduated in 1941 and Joyce in 1944.
Alvin served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a Sergeant with the 278 Pigeon Signal Company. After his service he became a journeyman machinist. He worked for E. W. Bliss Co. and Jansen Tool and Die.
Joyce was a Registered Nurse from the Mercy School of Nursing. She worked for Riverside Hospital ER, Allied Chemical, Gulf Oil Corp., Libbey Glass, as a Director of Nursing at a variety of nursing homes, teaching LPN's, and ending her career at the Retiree Center on Woodruff Ave.
Alvin could never say no to Joyce. For Joyce, Alvin was her rock and the love of her life. They enjoyed any time spent with their loved ones and would give the shirts off their backs to support their family. As their last act of giving, they both donated themselves as anatomical gifts to UTMC.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Parkcliffe Community for their loving and sincere care of Alvin and Joyce. The nurses, aides and volunteers from Ohio Living Hospice, ProMedica Hospice and ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence .
Both were preceded in death by their parents and several brothers and sisters. They are survived by their children, Gregory (Sue), Joseph (Joyce) and Karen (Michael) Thiel; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at The Ursuline Center Chapel, 4035 Indian Rd., Ottawa Hills, OH. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.
The family suggests any memorials be made to the , Hospice, or the Erie Shores Council, BSA.
