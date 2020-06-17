Joyce I. Danko
Joyce I. Danko

Joyce I. Danko, age 81, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Jackson Madison County General Hopsital.

She was born in Ida, Michigan, the daughter of Howard and Malinda Baker. She was retired from sales with Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Danko of Jackson, TN; her son, John Danko of Cleveland, OH; a daughter, Gail Danko of Mt. Vernon. OH; two brothers, William Baker of Southgate, MI and Robert Baker of LaCanto, FL and a grandson, John Danko, Jr.

Service: A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family is requesting that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association. Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
