Joyce Case, age 73, passed away at home on June 19, 2019 after suffering from COPD for the past few years. She was born on March 23, 1946 to Alex and Regina (Lubinski) Jendrzejak in Toledo, Ohio. Joyce was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and the University of Toledo.



Joyce made friends easily and enjoyed her job as an Avon saleswoman for 38 years. Following the example of her mother, Joyce was a great cook and baker and generously shared these talents with family and friends. One of her hobbies was gardening, where she especially enjoyed raising tomatoes and dahlias. Joyce had a great sense of humor. She valued her family history as recorded on her father's home movies in the 40's and 50's. Joyce and her husband, Rick enjoyed playing "Name that Tune" and made good friends in the process.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Rick; sons, Patrick, Jay and Damien Pawlicki; brothers, Gerard (Kathryn) Jendrzejak, of Orlando, FL and Duane Jendrzejak, of Toledo; grandson, Aadan Pawlicki; nephews, Alex and Benjamin Jendrzejak; as well as several cousins. Joyce will be remembered and missed by her family and friends.



The family is grateful to their neighbors, Nurse Kathy, and the staff and caregivers from Advanced Specialty Rehab and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



