Joyce L. Ramsey01/26/1927 - 08/27/2020Joyce L. Ramsey, age 93, of Lancaster, OH, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Joyce was born in Toledo, OH, the third of four children born to John and Edna Stender. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Marilyn Marx, and John I. Stender, Jr.; her sister, Irene Dibert, survives.Joyce is also survived by five children, Jim (Martha) Ramsey, Jr., Mark (Debra) Ramsey, Leslie (Mark) Brereton, Kevin (Angela) Ramsey, Michelle (Dean) Perry; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Joyce met the love of her life, Allen James (Jim) Ramsey, Sr. and, following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, they were married on August 15, 1946, and enjoyed 35 years of marriage. Jim died at the age of 56 due to health issues.Joyce accepted the Lord Jesus as her Saviour as a young teen. Throughout her life, Joyce shared her faith with many people, including international students from many countries who were studying in the United States. She also enjoyed helping her family with their home projects and taking her grandchildren fishing.Burial will be private. A celebration of Joyce's life will be scheduled for a later date.