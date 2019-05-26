Joyce Lee Quinlivan



Joyce Lee Quinlivan, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died on May 11 from breast cancer that was diagnosed in 2011. Joyce was born in Chicago on August 13, 1947 to James and Edith (Waddell) Quinlivan, and grew up in the Chicago area.



Joyce received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Monmouth College, majoring in Psychology. She came to Ohio to do graduate work in Physiological Psychology at Bowling Green State University where she quickly discovered that she did not enjoy performing brain surgery on rats. Later, she wisely earned her Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Toledo.



Joyce was fortunate to be employed for more than 34 years in management and fund raising positions with wonderful non-profit organizations serving northwest Ohio: Regional Grants Director with Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Development Director with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, and Program Director with The Ability Center of Greater Toledo. Her efforts helped to bring millions of public and private dollars to the benefit of low-income people and people with disabilities in northwest Ohio.



Joyce and Michael Fitzpatrick met on a Canadian ski trip and married in 1998. Their adventures together included ski trips in the western U.S. and weekends on their sailboat, aptly named Impact. With retirement in 2010, they enjoyed several journeys in the U.S. and Europe.



Joyce dove into multiple volunteer activities including OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, President of the Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors, Country Garden Club, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association, Zonta Club of Toledo, and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area. Most recently she was active in political efforts to fight voter suppression. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Fitzpatrick and by her feline best friend Mick.



Joyce's life will be celebrated on June 7 at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion at 4pm.



Contributions in Joyce's memory can be made to Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, the Toledo Museum of Art, or a .



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019