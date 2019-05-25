Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Quinlivan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Lee Quinlivan

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Joyce Lee Quinlivan, who held management and fund-raising positions at several area nonprofit organizations over the course of 34 years, died May 11 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was 71.



She died of breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2011, her husband, Michael Fitzpatrick, said.



She was born Aug. 13, 1947 in Chicago to James and Edith Quinlivan and spent her childhood in that area.



Ms. Quinlivan hadn't planned to go into nonprofit work. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Monmouth College before arriving at Bowling Green State University to complete graduate work in physiological psychology.



While at BGSU, she worked with rats and did not enjoy it, most particularly performing brain surgery on the animals, her husband said. She left and later earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Toledo.



"That was a very smart move," Mr. Fitzpatrick said.



The change led her to where she ultimately would stay and be happy for more than 30 years. She worked for Goodwill immediately after college, he said, and remained in the nonprofit sector thereafter.



"I imagine something at Goodwill sparked her," he said. "I think she was finding in the nonprofit world a lot of what she expected in the commercial business field."



Ms. Quinlivan enjoyed the varied and challenging work.



"She had a broad environment to work in," Mr. Fitzpatrick said. "And she was a liberal-minded individual, and enjoyed helping people."



Before retiring in 2010, she was the regional grants director for Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She previously served as the development director for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and as program director for the Ability Center of Greater Toledo.



And she didn't slow down when she retired. She volunteered for the Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Country Garden Club, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association, Zonta Club of Toledo, the League of Women Voters of Perrysburg, and was a past president of the Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors.



"She stayed busy," Mr. Fitzpatrick said. "She was out of the house probably four days out the week, and her friends would joke about her office on the couch. I used to tell her she's working more now than when she was working."



Judy Kuhrle, a friend of Ms. Quinlivan for nearly 40 years, said her friend "never let go of her concern for people."



"She was always passionately committed to every activity and cause in which she was involved," she said.



Ms. Quinlivan continued to volunteer even as she battled cancer. In 2016, she oversaw the creation of the art museum's ambassadors endowment during her tenure as president.



She was very active last year with the League of Women Voter's redistricting efforts, and had been participating in the League's committee to begin planning for the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage next year. It was at a committee meeting that Ms. Kuhrle last saw her friend.



"In any meeting she was always the person who was able to cut right to the chase. She would always have the broad view and wouldn't get distracted by" the minutiae, Ms. Kuhrle said. "One of the things I remember her saying was that this isn't just to celebrate an anniversary. It's to put some things in place that will keep on, that will make a difference."



It was Ms. Kuhrle who introduced Ms. Quinlivan to her future husband through the Toledo Ski Club while on a Canadian ski trip. The pair married May 30, 1998, and enjoyed skiing, sailing, and travel.



"We liked good restaurants and discovering wonderful chefs. One of her hobbies was actually cooking," Mr. Fitzpatrick said.



She also enjoyed gardening, maintaining a number of award-winning hostas, and was fond of felines. She leaves behind the couple's Abyssinian cat, Mick.



As her cancer progressed, Mr. Fitzpatrick said his wife was not one to complain as she continued to fight it, calling her stoic and determined.



"She was very private and very brave, and I don't think many people knew how ill she was until the very end," Ms. Kuhrle said.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Fitzpatrick.



A celebration of life is scheduled at 4 p.m., June 7, at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion. Tributes may be made to Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, the Toledo Museum of Art, or a .



