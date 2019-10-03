Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Western Reserve Christian Church
516 W. Streetsboro St
Hudson,, OH
Joyce M. Lowe


1941 - 2019
Joyce M. Lowe Obituary
Joyce M. Lowe

Joyce M. Lowe of Norton, Ohio, 77, died August 29, 2019 in Toledo, OH. Joyce was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Akron OH. She was always active often driving around visiting friends and family and sometimes bringing her pets with her.

She is survived by four children; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; 2 cats and 2 dogs.

A celebration of her life is being held at Western Reserve Christian Church 516 W. Streetsboro St. Hudson, OH 44236 on Saturday, Oct 5, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church listed above. Condolences may be sent to Mark Lowe 3605 Chase Hills Dr. Laurel, MD 20724

Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019
