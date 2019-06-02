Joyce Mae Szych



Joyce Mae Szych, 79 years, of Toledo, OH Shoreland/Point Place Community, passed away on May 29, 2019. The daughter of Gilbert and Lillian (Base) Velliquette she was born on April 6, 1940 in Toledo, OH.



Joyce was married to her high school sweetheart Leon Szych; this past May would have been 59 years. She loved spending time with her family and made every holiday special with her excellent touch at traditional cooking and baking. She also had a passion for shopping and loved teaching her special techniques to her girls.



Joyce is survived by her children, Cyndi (Ed) Pawlowski, Doug (Jenny) Szych and Tami Bohoney; grandchildren, Holly Pawlowski, Jacob Szych and Rachel (Mike) Armstrong; brother-in-law, Rudy Bohoney; dear friend, Kathy Placzkiewicz; special neighbors, Carol Obloza, Paul (Joyce) Laberdee and Tom (Aleta) Sedlar. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leon; dearest twin sister, Jacqueline Bohoney and other siblings.



A special thanks to the staff of ProMedica Hospice for their care and comfort they provided for us in this difficult time.



Cremation has taken place. Services will be held privately in Toledo Memorial Park.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019