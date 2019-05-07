Joyce Marlene Wilson



Joyce M. Wilson, 70, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 21, 1949 to Eugene and Victoria (Kosbab) Gehring. On June 5, 1971, she married the love of her life, Larry Wilson. Joyce worked as a legal secretary for the Lucas County Prosecutors Office and the University of Toledo. She enjoyed knitting, camping, and traveling throughout the United States. Joyce was a lover of animals and rescued many stray pets over the years. Joyce was instrumental in securing crossing gates and warning lights at the railroad crossing on Mathews Road in Lake Township. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Joyce is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry; children, Amy (Mike) Jagielski, Betsy (Terrell) Campbell, and Steve (Mary) Wilson; grandchildren, Courtney, Colin, Caleb, Tyler, Trevor, Travis, Makenna, and Spencer; sister, Carol (Ken) Johnson; dogs, Tuffy & Toby; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Natures Nursery or Wood County Humane Society. Joyce's family wishes to thank her many nurses and caregivers over the past three months for their generosity.



Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019