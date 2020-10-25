(News story) Joyce Perrin, who through multifarious careers promoted the arts, convened artists and appreciators, and for decades opened her home to a musicale-hootenanny-salon called Any Wednesday, died Oct. 4 at home. She was 91.
"She had managed congestive heart failure for many years, her daughter Kassie Guzzardi said. "My mom, being the person she was, was very mind-over-matter."
A mother of eight, she'd had four husbands. She lived in Mexico and at a Sandusky County spa. She'd been a dancer, musical comedy performer, yoga teacher, coffee house and gallery owner, taxicab driver, and ballroom dancing teacher. She directed activities at the former Portside Festival Marketplace and served on the Collingwood Arts Center board.
"I've started three new careers since 60 and learned more than I did in 20 years," Ms. Perrin told The Blade in 1994 at age 65, when she was helping lead a monthly Art Trolley Trot, a tour across art and antique galleries and other downtown-area attractions.
"She was an advocate for the arts, all kinds of arts," said Connie Hoffmann, a longtime friend. "She was a promoter, and she also was a person who was always glorifying."
Ms. Perrin was "Toledo's Bohemian Queen...Equal parts Liz Taylor, Auntie Mame, and Perle Mesta (the famed Washington hostess-with-the-mostest)," Tahree Lane wrote in a 1996 Blade profile.
And she did wear a crown, at the start of the 2006 Old West End Festival. Ms. Perrin was crowned Queen Sancha - and Jon Hendricks, the internationally renowned jazz vocalist, was crowned King Wamba - reviving a community tradition from nearly a century earlier.
"The fun thing about the Old West End is what you see is not always what you get," Ms. Perrin told The Blade then.
Her daughter said: "She was thrilled to have the honor, the comeback Queen Sancha. She loved the Old West End so much.''
Ms. Perrin already had helped organize local musicians and bands to play during the annual festival. She'd even taken part in the drum circles at Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum.
"People respected her in all walks of life," said Kent Illenden, arboretum chairman. "People came through the doors of her home to experience the bohemian style of life, where you could go and be comfortable with musicians and artists and poets and experience an evening of nice entertainment."
Any Wednesday didn't start as a happening.
Bob Lubell, in a 2017 article for Topics, the Toledo Club's magazine, wrote that Ms. Perrin and four friends brought guitars back from a trip to Mexico, where she had lived while married to her first husband. Her friend Herral Long, a Blade photographer, suggested finding an instructor for weekly group lessons. Noted folk guitarist David Browning said he wouldn't charge - if the group was inclusive of all backgrounds.
By 1966, semiprofessionals and students played guitars and banjos alongside a long-necked treholipee and an autoharp, with a washboard and gutbucket keeping time, according to a feature in The Blade's Sunday magazine.
"No invitations are issued. No one has to be asked. They just know," Joan Anderson wrote.
The gatherings grew and evolved. Weekly eventually became the first Wednesday of the month. Music of various acoustic stripes could be heard from front porch to back firepit. In various corners of the house, poets recited their work, perhaps to the beat of bongos; visual artists showed portfolios; philosophers swapped concepts.
"It was possible to run into four different musical events in this Old West End house," Mr. Lubell said. "She brought together literati, the serious artists. She provided the salon, that space where you could say anything, do anything, share your art, share your creativity."
Her daughter said: "She really fought for everyone to have the right to their own perspective, as long as everyone was treated with love and respect."
Any Wednesday was last held in Ms. Perrin's home several years ago, her daughter said.
She was born May 18, 1929, to Ethel and Walter Brown and grew up in central Toledo's Westmoreland neighborhood. Her father was a longtime University of Toledo electrical engineering professor. She was a 1947 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She performed as a prima ballerina at the Toledo Zoo amphitheater and Off Broadway in New York, her daughter said.
By 1949, she was married and living in Mexico. She married her second husband in 1959 at the Toledo Club - "first wedding ever held there, I'm informed," Mitch Woodbury wrote in his Blade column, "I've Heard."
Several hundred guests gathered in 1972 on the Maumee River's banks in Maumee for her fourth wedding, when "the bride wore a headdress of mink tails and silver bells, the bridegroom wore beaded buckskins," wrote Wanda Cook in the Toledo Times. "There were Indians in canoes, a bagpiper in the cornfield, and wet dogs underneath."
She lived for the moment, telling The Blade in 1998: "You have to accept complete responsibility for everything you create in your life. There are no mistakes and there's no one to blame. There are only lessons for the learning."
She was formerly married to the late Jorge Fenton, the late Dr. Leo Janis, the late Ray Patrick, and the late Mark Perrin. She was preceded in death by a son and two daughters.
Surviving are her daughters, Kassie Guzzardi and Regan Skidmore; sons, Juan Fenton, Michael Janis, and Tony Janis; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
At her request, Ms. Perrin was cremated. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life event in May.
