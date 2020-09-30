Joyce T. Yutzy
Joyce T. Yutzy passed away on April 10, 2020, at the age of 89 at Sunrise Senior Living in Northville, Michigan.
Joyce was a long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio and was well known and loved within her community. She and her husband, Paul, were avid Bowling Green Falcons fans and especially enjoyed attending hockey games. Joyce served both her community and church in many capacities. In addition, Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was very devoted to her family.
Joyce is survived by her son, Philip E. Yutzy; daughter, Kathleen (Thomas) Wonus and brother, Larry Thompson; as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Yutzy; son, Mark Yutzy and brothers, Harold Thompson and Gary Thompson.
A private service for family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee in the Memorial Garden where her remains will be laid to rest with her husband Paul.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.