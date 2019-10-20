Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
1968 - 2019
Juan A. Morales Obituary
Juan A. Morales

Juan A. Morales age 50 of North Toledo passed away October 16, 2019 in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Juan was born December 22, 1968 in Carrizo Springs, TX to Alonzo and Brigida (Villarreal) Morales. A 1988 graduate of Woodward High School, he worked at Meadowbrook Catering, Wheeltech and Carlisle Tire and Wheel. He loved the outdoors, working with his hands and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers, Elba Espino, Luis (Alma) Espino, Nancy (Victor) Rodriguez, Alonzo (Tena) Morales and Roy Morales. Also surviving are 8 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, 6 great great nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Corey.

Preceding him in death were his parents and nephews Querino Espino and Jose Rodriguez.

Visitation will begin Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00p.m. at the Urbanski Funeral Home, 2907 Lagrange (at Dexter) (419) 244-4611. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday October 23, at noon in the funeral home, with the interment following in Forest Cemetery.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
