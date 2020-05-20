Juan Avalos "Johnny" Rodriguez
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan "Johnny" Avalos Rodriguez

Juan "Johnny" Avalos Rodriguez, 71, of Oregon, Ohio, went home peacefully to heaven on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was surrounded by family. Johnny was born January 10, 1949, in Hidalgo County, Texas, to Jesus and Nieves (Avalos) Rodriguez.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Aurora (Segura) Rodriguez; his children, Naomi (Eddie) Kolota of West Liberty, Ohio and John Lucas Rodriguez of Luckey, Ohio; grandchildren, Destiny Kolota and Eddie Jr. "Buddy" Kolota; great-grandson, Myles; sisters, Frances Nino, Delores Davis, Rosa Garcia, Susie (Manuel) Arriaga, Stella (Juan) Carrasco, and Petra (Jose) Cardoso; brother, Robert (Sandra) Rodriguez; many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Narciso "Ciso" Rodriguez and Jesus "JuJu" Rodriguez Jr.; sisters, Marcie Guardiola and Raquel Estrada.

Johnny was a 1967 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and a 1994 graduate of Owens State Community College. He served with the U.S. Army. He retired in 2011 from Whirlpool-Clyde Division and attended Life Chapel Church.

Johnny will be remembered for his heart the size of Texas and his unselfishness. He enjoyed anything sweet to eat, family gatherings, traveling, and sports especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was the best father and grandfather. His passion was also to help those struggling with addiction. We would like to thank his AA family for their support over the last 42 years. "One day at a time."

Visiting will be private for the family. Graveside services will take place at St. Lawrence/St. Michael Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Livestream services will be available to view on the funeral home's website if you cannot attend.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431, has had the honor of serving the Rodriguez family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's choice.

To view Juan's tribute video and graveside service or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com

www.hermanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Naomi. Thinking of you and your family.
Brenda Klotz
May 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences from the Garza Family. May He Rest In Peace.
Esmeralda Garza
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved