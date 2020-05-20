Juan "Johnny" Avalos Rodriguez
Juan "Johnny" Avalos Rodriguez, 71, of Oregon, Ohio, went home peacefully to heaven on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was surrounded by family. Johnny was born January 10, 1949, in Hidalgo County, Texas, to Jesus and Nieves (Avalos) Rodriguez.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Aurora (Segura) Rodriguez; his children, Naomi (Eddie) Kolota of West Liberty, Ohio and John Lucas Rodriguez of Luckey, Ohio; grandchildren, Destiny Kolota and Eddie Jr. "Buddy" Kolota; great-grandson, Myles; sisters, Frances Nino, Delores Davis, Rosa Garcia, Susie (Manuel) Arriaga, Stella (Juan) Carrasco, and Petra (Jose) Cardoso; brother, Robert (Sandra) Rodriguez; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Narciso "Ciso" Rodriguez and Jesus "JuJu" Rodriguez Jr.; sisters, Marcie Guardiola and Raquel Estrada.
Johnny was a 1967 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and a 1994 graduate of Owens State Community College. He served with the U.S. Army. He retired in 2011 from Whirlpool-Clyde Division and attended Life Chapel Church.
Johnny will be remembered for his heart the size of Texas and his unselfishness. He enjoyed anything sweet to eat, family gatherings, traveling, and sports especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was the best father and grandfather. His passion was also to help those struggling with addiction. We would like to thank his AA family for their support over the last 42 years. "One day at a time."
Visiting will be private for the family. Graveside services will take place at St. Lawrence/St. Michael Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Livestream services will be available to view on the funeral home's website if you cannot attend.
Herman-Veh Funeral Home, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431, has had the honor of serving the Rodriguez family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's choice.
To view Juan's tribute video and graveside service or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.