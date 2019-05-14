Juan Rizo Jr.



Juan Rizo Jr., 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 11, 1941 in Arandas Jalisco, Mexico to Juan and Ester (Sanchez) Rizo. Juan Rizo was employed by Toledo Midwest Terminals for years until his retirement.



He is survived by his children, Theresa Hernandez, Jose Rizo, Delia (Jeff) Maddox, Alfonso (Sandra) Rizo, Maria Zavala, Juan Rizo, Rachel Rizo, Tony Rizo and Lawrence Rizo; siblings, Al (Jane) Rizo and Miguel (Alice) Rizo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Juan was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ernesto Hernandez.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N Stadium Rd. at 11 a.m. on Thursday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Phase 2 or for Mass Intentions for Juan.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019