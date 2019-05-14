Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd
Juan Rizo Jr., 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 11, 1941 in Arandas Jalisco, Mexico to Juan and Ester (Sanchez) Rizo. Juan Rizo was employed by Toledo Midwest Terminals for years until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Theresa Hernandez, Jose Rizo, Delia (Jeff) Maddox, Alfonso (Sandra) Rizo, Maria Zavala, Juan Rizo, Rachel Rizo, Tony Rizo and Lawrence Rizo; siblings, Al (Jane) Rizo and Miguel (Alice) Rizo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Juan was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ernesto Hernandez.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N Stadium Rd. at 11 a.m. on Thursday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Phase 2 or for Mass Intentions for Juan.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019
