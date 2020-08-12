1/1
Juanita A. Kwiatkowski
1926 - 2020
Juanita A. Kwiatkowski

Juanita A. Kwiatkowski passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, at Merit House nursing home under hospice care at the age of 93. She was born December 16, 1926, in Toledo and lived in the Point Place area. Juanita was a petite woman and was hard working and determined. She met Chuck after he returned from the war and they eventually married in 1946. they owned a home on Suder Avenue and opened a popular fruit stand there where the whole family worked. Chuck and her liked to travel. They also owned a cabin near Grayling, Michigan. Juanita loved to cook and made great homemade pierogies and a dish she called noodle gravy from scratch. She also, loved going to the casino and playing the slots. Chuck died in 2008 but Juanita maintained the house and always kept busy. Juanita always greeted everyone with a hug whether coming or going and if you didn't give her a hug, you would be scolded. During her last years she started saying "oh boy, oh boy" when responding to any pains she had or bad news. In the end she said many times that she wanted to go to sleep and not wake up and that is the way it happened. So we miss her already and say a final "oh boy" to her.

She is survived by a daughter, Marsha (Michael) Samberg; son, Michael (Deb Imbery) Kwiatkowski; daughter-in-law, Pat Kwiatkowski; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lula May (Myrice) Walter; husband, Charles; son, Thomas; infant daughter, Mary Ellen; and brother, John Walter.

Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Committal services and burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, in Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please note that masks are required to be worn during visitation and service. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
