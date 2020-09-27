Juanita M. Smith



Juanita Marie (Stephens) Smith, age 94, passed away peacefully in her Toledo, Ohio home on September 15, 2020. She was born the fifth of nine children on September 15, 1926 in Cumberland, Maryland to the late John and Hilda (Jones) Stephens. Juanita was also preceded in death by her son, Donald E. Smith; grandson, Brian Woods; and seven siblings.



Juanita moved to Toledo in 1965. After raising her children while working at various area agencies, including The Cordelia Martin Community Health Center, she sought to continue her formal education. Juanita returned to school, obtaining an Associate Degree in Public Service Technology from the University of Toledo in 1971. Upon graduation, she was employed by Mariner Healthcare for 16 years until her retirement in 1998.



Juanita was a member of The Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board. Juanita was passionate about HIV/AIDS community education and awareness. She was instrumental in the establishment and operation of her church's HIV/AIDS committee. Additionally, she was a long-standing board member of David's House Compassion and the Red Cross HIV/AIDS Committee.



Juanita enjoyed gardening and landscaping. She spent countless hours on DIY projects in her yard and shared her love for this hobby as she taught neighborhood children to do the same. She loved spending time with young people, encouraging them to do their best and to continue with their education.



Until her illness last year, Juanita eagerly drove whenever and wherever she desired, helping family and friends when needed. She loved her independence, proudly attending most church services, functions, and Women's Bible Study. She loved to read, complete jigsaw puzzles, and solve Sudoku puzzles. She always remained current on local, national, and world events and loved watching sports on TV.



Ms. Smith is survived by her daughter, Denise (Larry) Cardwell; sons, Paul Smith Jr. and Brian Smith; her sister, Georgia Martin of Somerset, Pennsylvania; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, other relatives, a host of friends, and wonderful neighbors.



A private memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Hospice Greater Toledo or The University of Toledo - Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center.





