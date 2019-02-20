Juanita M. Valdes



Juanita M.(Chavez) Valdes at the age of 94 entered fully into the presence of Our Lord on February 8, 2019 following six months of end of life Comfort Care provided by Compassus Hospice at Shalom Park Nursing Home, Aurora, CO. where she resided since 2016. All who assisted in her care loved her and appreciated her kind demeanor. She fought dementia with grace and perseverance.



Juanita is survived by her loving children; Juanita (Delmos) Newsome; Rudy Valdez, Rita Valdes, Mary Jo Valdes, Sofia (Alvin) Hughes and Raymond (Amanda) Valdes; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph L. Valdes; daughter Rosario (Rosie )Valdes; mother Maria (Acosta ) Chavez; father Leocadio Chavez; three sisters and their husbands: Virginia (Cory) Ruiz; Marcelina (Mike) Espinoza; Erlinda (Robert) Gonzales; also three brothers: Ruben, Raymond and Vincent and numerous nephews and nieces who have passed while still young.



Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday February 22, 2019 from 2-8 pm. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 23 beginning at 9:15 am in the mortuary followed by the Funeral Mass in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 728 S. St. Clair at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Juanita's life at the reception that will be held at SS. Peter & Paul Hall upon return from the cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.



