Juanita Ruth (Showman) LeaseJuanita Ruth (Showman) Lease, 100, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born February 17, 1920, in Seneca County, OH, to Lloyd and Florence S. (Welter) Showman. She graduated from Bloomville High School in 1937 and attended classes at The University of Toledo, along with taking Ohio State Board Treasurer courses.She married Carl S. Lease on June 22, 1937, enjoying 74 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. Together they raised four children, Mary Ellen Beaton (David) (both deceased), Cookie Schult (John) of Toledo, OH, Dan Lease (Shirley) of Toledo, OH, and Tom Lease (Vreni) of Burbank, CA. They also raised Juanita's younger sister, Melinda Plescovic (deceased). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Juanita worked for over 10 years at Augsburg Lutheran Church, where she also sang in the choir and was an accomplished soloist for 30 years. She spent most of her career working for the Ottawa Hills Board of Education as both the secretary to the superintendent and as the long-time treasurer.The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the extraordinary care provided to Juanita by Dan and Shirley Lease, along with her long-time physician Dr. John Valade.In following Juanita's wishes, a private family memorial will be held. Those wishing to make donations are asked to consider Hope Lutheran Church in Ottawa Hills, OH or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.