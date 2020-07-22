1/
Juanita Ruth (Showman) Lease
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Ruth (Showman) Lease

Juanita Ruth (Showman) Lease, 100, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born February 17, 1920, in Seneca County, OH, to Lloyd and Florence S. (Welter) Showman. She graduated from Bloomville High School in 1937 and attended classes at The University of Toledo, along with taking Ohio State Board Treasurer courses.

She married Carl S. Lease on June 22, 1937, enjoying 74 years of marriage until his passing in 2011. Together they raised four children, Mary Ellen Beaton (David) (both deceased), Cookie Schult (John) of Toledo, OH, Dan Lease (Shirley) of Toledo, OH, and Tom Lease (Vreni) of Burbank, CA. They also raised Juanita's younger sister, Melinda Plescovic (deceased). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Juanita worked for over 10 years at Augsburg Lutheran Church, where she also sang in the choir and was an accomplished soloist for 30 years. She spent most of her career working for the Ottawa Hills Board of Education as both the secretary to the superintendent and as the long-time treasurer.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the extraordinary care provided to Juanita by Dan and Shirley Lease, along with her long-time physician Dr. John Valade.

In following Juanita's wishes, a private family memorial will be held. Those wishing to make donations are asked to consider Hope Lutheran Church in Ottawa Hills, OH or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.

www.fothdorfmeyer.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
A fantastic lady. So many years have past since I last visited her in Perrysburg.
Earl Phipps
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
My husband, Brad, and I had the privilege of meeting Juanita when we became residents of Westgate Residential Suites. We so enjoyed talking with her during our weekly Friday night potlucks. We especially liked her orange jello! And, her stories of her childhood and growing up we're so very entertaining!

We truly missed these times with Juanita when we moved from Westgate.

Linda Strouse
Linda Strouse
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sincere condolences on your loss.
cheryl smyth
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thank you for the privilege of getting to know Juanita. I enjoyed my time with her however short it was.
Cathy Baker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved