Juanita Sargent Warnke
12/31/1938 - 09/15/2020
Juanita Sargent Warnke, age 81, of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1938 to Green and Carrie (Sexton) Sargent in Big Rock, Virginia.
Nita married her husband, Richard on June 21, 1958 and spent 62 years together before her passing. She loved going on cruises and was an excellent cook. She was known for her green thumb, especially her prized orchids.
Nita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard; daughters, Debbi (Ron) Westfall, Marie (Tony) Galloro, Chris Hehl; son, Paul (Linda) Warnke; sisters, Sandy (Chick) and Winona; brother, Larry; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother; son, Bruce; grandson, Christopher; brothers, Lonnie, Ken, Glen; and sister, Ilene.
The family would like to thank Story Point in Waterville for their kindness and support. To honor Nita's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.