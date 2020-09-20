1/1
Juanita Sargent Warnke
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Sargent Warnke

12/31/1938 - 09/15/2020

Juanita Sargent Warnke, age 81, of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1938 to Green and Carrie (Sexton) Sargent in Big Rock, Virginia.

Nita married her husband, Richard on June 21, 1958 and spent 62 years together before her passing. She loved going on cruises and was an excellent cook. She was known for her green thumb, especially her prized orchids.

Nita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard; daughters, Debbi (Ron) Westfall, Marie (Tony) Galloro, Chris Hehl; son, Paul (Linda) Warnke; sisters, Sandy (Chick) and Winona; brother, Larry; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother; son, Bruce; grandson, Christopher; brothers, Lonnie, Ken, Glen; and sister, Ilene.

The family would like to thank Story Point in Waterville for their kindness and support. To honor Nita's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Our condoleces to the entire Warnke family. She was a beautiful person.
Ben Sargent
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved