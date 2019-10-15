|
Juanita "Irish" Skoczen
Juanita "Irish" Skoczen, age 80, of Woodville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a long illness. She was born on February 2, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Franklin and Mary (Brainard) Doyle. Juanita attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Maumee High School in 1957. In her early years she was very active in the Toledo Ski Club and the TCCY. During the second half of her life, she was involved in many groups at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa, was a member of the Woodville Book Guild, and always enjoyed bowling. Irish retired in her mid-70's after 28 years as a bookkeeper at Tri State Expedited.
Juanita is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Skoczen; grandchildren, Oliver and Anderson; sister, Patricia Spychala; and nieces and nephews Patty, Ed, Ray and Jim (Donna). She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Doyle; brother-in-law, James Spychala; and niece, Mary Koder.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, Ohio. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019