Judianne Rutkowski
1941 - 2020
Judianne Rutkowski

Judianne Rutkowski, 78, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Born November 24, 1941, she was the daughter of Chauncey and Virginia (Gould) Parker. After many years as a Special Education teacher with Toledo Public Schools, she retired with her husband, Ted, to The Villages, FL., before returning to Toledo in 2017.

Judianne is survived by her children, Ann (Mark) Martinez and Jim Rutkowski; bonus children, Ted Jr. (Nancy) Rutkowski, Bill (Lynn) Rutkowski, Barbara Rutkowski, Mary Ann (Bill) La Due, Gary (Michelle) Rutkowski, and Linda (Paul) Lambertucci, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Stephen (Penny) Parker; sister-in-law, Carol Parker; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; bonus son, Tom; brothers, Thomas and Harry Parker; and special friend, Lloyd LaPlante.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held when gatherings permit. Interment at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
