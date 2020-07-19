Judith A. "Judy" Archambeau
At age 76, after 27,909 days, Judith Anne (McDonald) Archambeau left here. She is the loving mother of Adrienne Archambeau, Rachelle Douglas-Borell, and LJ Archambeau. She's the loving grandmother of Brittany Archambeau, Bradly Douglas, Audrey Miller, Tyler, Nicole, and Sam Archambeau. Judy treasured a loving daughter-in-law, Jennifer (LJ's wife); and beloved brother-in-law, Michael Archambeau, as well as her Westie "Baby Boy", JJ. Judy is the daughter of Thomas R. and Anna Jane McDonald, both deceased. She is the sister of Tom McDonald Jr., Debbie Dunbar/Kleeberger, and Fred McDonald, all deceased. Judy is the wife, for 55 years, of Lurley J. Archambeau. Judy physically departed Tuesday night, July 14, 2020 after a three week ICU battle with COVID-19 and its complications.
Judy grew up in Toledo and resided in Maumee and Perrysburg as her life progressed. She was a 1962 graduate of Libbey High School. She then attended the University of Toledo, fell in love with Lurley and has loved him (and Rocket Football) ever since. She was exhausted by his relentless pursuit and agreed to marriage. Judy and Lurley were married in the summer of 1965. From that point forward, she supported and participated in Lurley's life and career. She balanced motherhood and being an integral part of Lurley's medical education and psychiatric practice for decades. Judy was always the brace to his professional and family declaration, providing her everlasting devotion to him. Lurley is certain that, for many of his patients, their time with Judy at the reception window was more valued than their appointment time with him.
For the last 23 years, as "Mama", Judy's six grandchildren brightened her life and fulfilled her sense of mothering. Her whole family knew that once Judy set her mind to something, there was no changing it. It seemed that nothing could hold her back. Until recently, she was filled with seemingly unlimited energy, always running errands, cheering on her grandkids at their sports games, or working in her garden.
Judy's loving and caring was so abundant that it spilled into virtually every relationship she had with others. Because of her genuineness, you couldn't help but feel special by the constant excitement she would have when greeting her friends and family. Judy had an amazing ability to make anyone she met feel like they had known each other for several years. She had a way of connecting with anyone she came in contact with, making that person feel like they were the exact person she wanted to be talking with at that moment…because they were.
The chore of writing an obituary is attempting to summarize, in a few words and paragraphs, who a person is and the life that they led. Input from the people who know and love Judy simplified our task. A few words became predictably repetitious. SWEET. KIND. DEVOTED. CARING. Those are the essence of Judy…the essence of LOVE.
Judy's illness and demise has confirmed our wonderful constellation of beloved friends. Thank you all. We have a request. To honor and remember Judy, we will truly appreciate your writing of an experience or memory you have of enjoying Judy's sweetness, kindness, devotion, and caring. Length doesn't matter. We wish to create a book for Judy's family, grandchildren, and future family to remember Judy, the wonderful lady from whom they sprang. It would be great if you could include a photo of yourself to help personalize the story. Please send your memories to myjudystory@gmail.com or to Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH 43614, attn. Archambeau family.
We deeply appreciate all the good people who have crossed our lives. Because of the pandemic, there will be no services or memorials until circumstances allow. The family will announce a gathering to celebrate Judy using email to those who send stories as well as a notice in a future Blade announcement. Please share condolences at CoyleFuneralHome.com
.
There is little in the Universe so miraculous as two lives crossing in time and place.
Even more of a miracle is when those two lives connect with Love!
Preserving that Love over time is beyond a miracle. We love you Judy!
Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.