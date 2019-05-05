Judith A. (Newcomer) Clapper



Judith A. (Newcomer) Clapper of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away in her home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born January 25, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Roy and Theresa (LaFreso) Newcomer. Judi with an "i" was employed with the United States Postal Service for over 20 years.



As a graduate of Libbey High School, class of 66, she immersed herself in the Libbey Alumni events. Judi was an avid football fan following The Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was known for her fun easy going nature and her outgoing personality.



She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Sean Clapper; granddaughter, Casey Clapper; and brother, Roger (Ginny) Newcomer of Eagle River, WI.



Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Theresa (LaFreso) Newcomer; brothers, George and Robert Newcomer; and her cat, Baby.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 where her family will receive friends after 10:00 A.M. A Luncheon will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judi's name to the .



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019