Judith A. Coker
Judith A. Coker, 79, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Services – Toledo Campus. She was born August 13, 1940 in Dayton to Lawrence E. and Mabel I. (Larrabee) Lansborough.
Judith is survived by her children, Steven Coker and Lisa Coker; grandchildren, Steven Jr., Coker, Danyca Rainey, Alicia (Richard) Willis, Robert Aldridge, Tianna White; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Coker, Noah Coker, Cassandra Coker, Sadee Overton, Telisa Overton, Gabriel Rainey, Savannah Rainey, Alivia Willis; and great-great-grandchild, Emilee Coker. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Karen Coker.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 3:00 p.m. A special thank you to Aimee and Jess of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2020