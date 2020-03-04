|
Judith A. Lake
Judith A. Lake, 75, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She was born June 13, 1944 to Vern and Elizabeth Lake.
A graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1963, she owned the Style Rite Beauty Salon on Monroe Street and worked at the Pharm/Rite-Aid for many years. Judith was a lifelong member of St. Pius X Church.
Judith is survived by her brother, Richard (Patricia) Lake Sr.; nephews, Richard (Mary) Lake Jr., Matthew (Afton) Lake and niece, Julia (Casey) Clements and great nieces, Alex and Emily and great nephew, Braden. She will be dearly missed.
Friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for Judith's family may be expressed online at
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020