Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church

Judith A. Lake


1944 - 2020
Judith A. Lake Obituary
Judith A. Lake

Judith A. Lake, 75, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She was born June 13, 1944 to Vern and Elizabeth Lake.

A graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1963, she owned the Style Rite Beauty Salon on Monroe Street and worked at the Pharm/Rite-Aid for many years. Judith was a lifelong member of St. Pius X Church.

Judith is survived by her brother, Richard (Patricia) Lake Sr.; nephews, Richard (Mary) Lake Jr., Matthew (Afton) Lake and niece, Julia (Casey) Clements and great nieces, Alex and Emily and great nephew, Braden. She will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for Judith's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020
