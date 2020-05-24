Judith A. Mason
1941 - 2020
Judith A. Mason

Judith Ann Mason, age 78, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on May 20, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Judi was born August 28, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Irwin and Lucille Braker. Judi attended and graduated from the Notre Dame Academy, class of 1959. Judi married her husband, Ken, on October 6, 1962 and together they had three children. She was employed as a receptionist at Dr.'s Pero and Glinka, pediatric dentists for over 25 years. In her free time, Judi enjoyed reading, working puzzles and gardening. Judi enjoyed preparing for the holidays and making sure that everything was perfect for her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren by attending their sporting events and other activities that they were involved in.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth W. Mason Sr.; children, Debra (Daniel) Meyer, Ken (Tammi) W. Mason, Jr., Michael (Joann) Mason; grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Grindley, Jason Meyer, Cole Mason, Rylie Mason, Regan Mason, Drew Mason; great-grandson, Teddy Grindley; brothers, Bill (Josephine) Braker, Joe (Kathy) Braker and Jim (Becky) Braker; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family will receive guests today, Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Out of respect for the family, all guests are advised to respect social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Judi's memory.

To leave a special message for Judi's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel
MAY
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
May 21, 2020
