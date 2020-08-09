Judith A. Simon02/19/1940 - 07/29/2020Judith A. Simon, age 80, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1940, in Monroe, Michigan, to William and Lucille (Shovar) Jackson.A 1957 graduate of St. Mary's Academy, she went on to Stautzenberger College specializing in IBM. She loved to bake, sew and her most love was reading.Judith is survived by her children, Douglas W. (Christine) (Tonjia), David E. (Connie), Karen (Cliff) Bartelt, Jeff S. (Carolyn), Eric (Ann) Simon; stepchildren, Mark (Heidi) Simon, Kathy (Wllard) Kuene; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Briggle, Joshua (Elizabeth) Hartle, Ryan (Suchitra Nair) Hartle, Jeremy (Hollie) Hartle, Zachary (Jessica) Hartle, Aubrey (Nick) Landi, Alex Hartle, Alexia (David) Moseley), Alana Hartle, Nick Hartle, Ryleigh Simon, Ben Simon, Sammi (Josh Kaminski) Simon, Lindsay Kruse, Catie (Danny) Hilding, Paul Simon, Sarah (Aaron) Burman, Margaret (Sean) Chambers; 20 great-grandchildren 2 on their way; 1 great- great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Harry) Theodore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ken Hartle; second husband, Richard Simon; sister, Jennie Lang.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 am - 10:00 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. The funeral mass will follow at 10:00 am in the church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W.S. Boundary, PMB #202, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.