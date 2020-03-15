|
Judith "Judy" A. (Stolzer) Sundermeier
Judith A. Sundermeier, age 74 of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in her home, from a nearly 30 year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born April 25, 1945 to Ernest and Zelma (Brickner) Stolzer.
Judy graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1963 with best friends Donna, Becky, Kay, Carolyn and Linda, all of whom along with their spouses or boyfriends, would be the founding members of "The Card Club." She married her husband Jim in 1967 at St. Rose Parish, where she was a life-long member, serving many years on Parish Council and working with the Girl Scouts. As an independent sales person for Home Interiors and Gifts, Judy enjoyed traveling to homes all over northwest Ohio to provide in-home decoration sales and demonstrations. When not tending to her own home, she could be found watching and buying from QVC and Gem Shopping Network. An avid reader, Judy enjoyed many trips to Way Public Library to find a new mystery novel or even one she read a time or two before.
Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim; daughter, Angie Gabor of Perrysburg; sons, Eric (Jayme) of Peoria, Arizona, and Andy of Perrysburg; grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Jonah Gabor of Perrysburg, and Jazmine Pewnew and Abby Sundermeier of Peoria, Arizona. She is also survived by brother, Johnny (Vicki) Stolzer of Perrysburg; brother-in-law, Darry Launder of Whitehouse, Ohio; sister-in-law, Barb Schnable of Deshler, Ohio; and cousin, Mary Jo Davey of Perrysburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Noah Gabor; sister, Suzy Launder; and brother-in-law, Don Schnable.
Family and friends will be received at Witzer-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St. Perrysburg, on Wednesday, March 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Thursday, March 19, 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose de Lima Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St. Perrysburg. with a reception lunch to immediately follow. Burial will be private. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (hospicenwo.org).
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the support and care provided to both Judy and Jim by Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the past two years, especially the caring and compassionate support from Tammy, Mary, and Laura; the volunteers from the Wood County Committee on Aging for delivering daily meals; neighbors Dave and Kerry Devers for their friendship and thoughtfulness; and last but not least, sister-in-law Vicki Stolzer for always being available for additional help and support whenever needed. Online condolences may be made to the family at:
