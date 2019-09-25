|
Judith A. Wissinger
Judith "Judy" A. Wissinger 57 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 22, 2019. A graduate of McAuley High School, she received an Associate Degree from the University of Toledo. Judy worked as an administrative assistant for a number of businesses in Toledo.
Judy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #14155 and a lifetime parishioner of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church where she was a 40 year member of the church choir. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets especially for newborn infants.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rita Burkhart. She is survived by her loving husband Greg; brother Lee (Kitty) Burkhart; goddaughters Laura Ungrodt and Courtney Perry; and godson Zach Furry as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8-:00 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will have a Scripture Service at 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday September 27th. beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the mortuary followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00a.m. Interment will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the church choir. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019