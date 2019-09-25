Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wissinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Wissinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Wissinger Obituary
Judith A. Wissinger

Judith "Judy" A. Wissinger 57 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 22, 2019. A graduate of McAuley High School, she received an Associate Degree from the University of Toledo. Judy worked as an administrative assistant for a number of businesses in Toledo.

Judy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #14155 and a lifetime parishioner of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church where she was a 40 year member of the church choir. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets especially for newborn infants.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rita Burkhart. She is survived by her loving husband Greg; brother Lee (Kitty) Burkhart; goddaughters Laura Ungrodt and Courtney Perry; and godson Zach Furry as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8-:00 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will have a Scripture Service at 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday September 27th. beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the mortuary followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00a.m. Interment will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the church choir. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now