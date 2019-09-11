The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
5840 Monroe Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
5840 Monroe Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Judith A. Ziems


1942 - 2019
Judith A. Ziems Obituary
Judith A. Ziems

Judith A. Ziems, 77, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born August 20, 1942 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Loeffler) Rammler, who loved to sing, and was named after Judy Garland. Judy was a devoted stay-at-home mom and loved raising her children. She enjoyed spending her free time volunteering, singing in the church choir, and playing cards with friends. She worked various jobs, starting at her father's car dealership. She trained as a secretary, a key punch operator for IBM, and also arranged flowers and worked at several retail stores. On March 29th, 2003 she married Robert Ziems and eventually retired from The Wallpaper Studio in Sylvania, and spent the winters in Sarasota Florida, with her husband Bob.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Janice Grams, and her sister-in-law, Janet (Thackray) Rammler.

Left to honor her memory are her loving husband Robert Ziems; brother, Harvey Rammler; first husband, John Fisher; beloved children, Kristin Lee (Richard), Tim Fisher (Jennifer), Brooks Traina (Lauri); as well as her grandchildren, Ricky, Kyra, Shaun and Philip.

Judy was a member of Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH, 43560. Visitation will be held there on Friday, September 13th from 10-11am, followed by a memorial service at 11am, and concluding with a luncheon from 12-2pm. Donations can be made to the , The Parkinson's Foundation, or Ebeid Hospice Residence.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019
