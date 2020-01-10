Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Judith Ann "Judy" Bialecki


1947 - 2020
Judith Ann "Judy" Bialecki Obituary
Judith Ann "Judy" Bialecki

Judith Ann "Judy" Bialecki, age 72, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 17, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Stanley and Emily (Mankowski) Czyzewski. Judy was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of '65 and the University of Toledo. She was manager of the McDonald's at Franklin Park for 10 years, and a paraprofessional with the Sylvania School System, retiring in 2012 after 19 years of service as an aide for students with special needs. Judy was a lifelong parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church. A skilled baker, she baked and decorated countless wedding cakes over the years. She also loved crafting and was an avid camper with some of her favorite destinations being Pokagon, Florida, Myrtle Beach, and Washington DC.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Chester A. Bialecki; daughter, Bridget (Bill) Mack; sons, Bryan (Julie) and Brent Bialecki; grandchildren, Stephen Mack, Ericka Buck, Benjamin Mack, Sierra Buck, and Nicholas Buck; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Pat) Czyzewski; and dear friends, Lenny and Darlene Boros.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 12 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Kingston Memory Care facility and Ebeid Hospice for their amazing care. Memorial tributes may be given to the Parkinson Foundation or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
