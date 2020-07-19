Judith Ann DeSana
Judith Ann DeSana, age 78, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sunset Village in Sylvania. The daughter of Karl and Dorothy Imholt, she was born July 22, 1941 in Toledo. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She attended the University of Toledo where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and received a Bachelor's of Business Administration. Judy married William DeSana April 11, 1964 in Toledo. She retired from Toledo Radiological Associates. Judy was passionate about children and the comfort her visits with her therapy dog "Murphy" had for those she visited. She was successful at most things she liked to do. Especially her volunteer work with the elderly and children. Judy was a genuinely kind and caring individual. She enjoyed training her dogs, quilting, baking and her card and book clubs. Her happy place was the beach and her weakness was chocolate candy, ice-cream and for that fact anything chocolate. Judy was full of life and always wanted to have fun. She will be remembered most as being a loving, patient and understanding wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Lisa Rene DeSana; grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Zachary, Gabriel and Max Rioux, Alex, Jordan and Madison Avinger; great granddaughter, Cailynn Avinger; nephew, Karl Ziemke; niece, Kris Ziemke; son-in-law, Quincy Avinger. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Lynn Avinger; and sister, Joanne Ziemke.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, July 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd). Funeral services will be private but may be viewed on our website www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
and going to Judy's profile. Memorials may be made to Agility Angels c/o The Ability Center 5605 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560 or The Catholic Club 1601 Jefferson Ave Toledo, OH 43604. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
. Judy's family is greatly appreciative and thankful for all the care she received from the staff at Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice.